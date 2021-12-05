Ladakh adds 14 COVID-19 cases

Leh, Dec 5 (PTI) Ladakh's coronavirus caseload increased to 21,683 on Sunday with 14 fresh infections, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 215. Of these, 157 deaths have been reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 298 -- 277 in Leh and 21 in Kargil -- from 311 the previous day, according to the officials.

The officials said 1,900 people were tested for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil on Saturday. Of these, 14 tested positive for the viral disease in Leh.

They said 23 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and four in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,170. PTI TAS DIV DIV

