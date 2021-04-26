Ladakh Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine To All Residents Amid Second Wave Crisis

Union Territory of Ladakh has announced free vaccination to all its residents who are eligible for phase III of the COVID vaccination drive. The decision was taken by R. K. Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in a high-level meeting with officials of the health department.

“Ladakh administration is in the process of procuring COVID19 Vaccines for inoculating its residents in the 18-45 years age group. The vaccination will be provided free of cost to all who are eligible to receive it,” an Official statement from the Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh RK Mathur said.

Earlier, amid the increasing number of COVID positive cases in UT Ladakh, LG Mathur on April 15 held a top-level meeting with Advisor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Dr Pawan Kotwal, Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas, Director Health Dr Phuntsog Angchuk, Chief Medical Officer Dr Motup Dorjay at Raj Niwas where he was informed about the precautionary measures being taken by the department to curb the rising numbers. “The daily testing average stands at about 800 RTPCR tests with an additional 300-400 rapid antigen tests”, LG Mathur was informed.

LG Mathur directed the department that other than increasing the number of tests on a daily basis, 100 % testing at all entry points – Meenamarg, Upshi and KBR airport - must be achieved without fail. LG Mathur also stated that close coordination must be maintained with Border Roads Organisation.

COVID tests for tourists

“As Ladakh also gears up to receive tourists from other parts of the country, LG Mathur stated that all incoming tourists must produce a negative RT-PCR report at the airport and that the hotels and travel agencies must take responsibility in ensuring the same. Discussing the infrastructural preparedness of the Health Department in wake of the expected surge in the coming months, LG Mathur directed that the department must ramp up its facilities in terms of beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines etc on urgent basis,” Official statement added.

Director Health, then, informed that the oxygen plant at SNM Hospital, Leh has increased its capacity from 500 litres to 1000 litres while almost 500 Oxygen Cylinders are available in the Hospital. Further, mini pipeline oxygen systems have been installed at Mahabodhi COVID Hospital while private vendors have been also engaged in filling oxygen cylinders.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)