Ladakh Becomes COVID-19 Free; All Active Cases Recover

Union Territory of Ladakh has become COVID-19 free as nineteen more positive patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh district after being recovered from the disease. With this, the number of recoveries in the Union Territory has reached 43. Ladakh had recorded a total of 43 positive cases.

Neighbouring Kargil district was declared COVID-19 free on May 15 after the last two patients, including a two-year-old boy, were declared recovered and subsequently discharged. Officials said while the 17 recovered patients were discharged from the hospital on Monday (May 18), the remaining two were allowed to go home on Tuesday (May 19) after their reports tested negative. Ladakh region has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case since May 3 when 18 positive cases were detected from the Chuchot-Yokma area.

The Ladakh UT, which has a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 census), was one of the first few regions in the country to report a positive coronavirus case. The first two positive cases in the UT were reported on March 7 with both the patients having travel history to Iran. Meanwhile, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, held a videoconference meeting with the all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir.

He was briefed by the officers about the measures taken for the containment of COVID-19. He also reviewed the preparedness of the district administrations and health department in combating the epidemic. During the meeting, advisor said that focus should remain over administrative protocol and treatment protocol. While stressing for quarantine process he said testing of persons arriving from various parts of the country should be conducted and they should be sent to administrative or home quarantine.

Appreciating the efforts of doctors, medical staff, police and district administration, who are the front-line warriors, Advisor khan directed Director Health Services Kashmir to provide sufficient protective gear to them.

He also directed all the DCs to prepare list of the people aged above 60 years and the patients with chronic ailments. He instructed all administrative officers that these two categories should be given proper care and attention so that they don’t get affected by this fatal virus. He also directed DCs to make sure that home delivery of the essential commodities in the containment and other zones are made to cater the needs of the people living there.

