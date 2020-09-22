Ladakh: Eyewitness To Aug 30 Chushul Faceoff Lauds Indian Army, Says, 'Chinese Barged In'

"We were as usual on our farms in the afternoon of August 30. Large convoys (of Indian Army) started coming and we were curious about what is happening. Then someone told us that the Chinese have come in at the heights, so we looked up through our binoculars and saw them on Phurchuk La (top). Then around 2-3 pm, Indian troops took their positions and sent off the Chinese," said an eyewitness who saw first hand what exactly happened at Chushul on August 30 which led to a firing incident, a first in four decades on the India-China border.

The Indian and Chinese militaries had in early September accused each other of opening fire during a confrontation late evening near Chushul, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, on August 30. The face-off took place a few kilometres south of Helmet Top, a dominating hill feature that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to occupy on August 30 to prevent India from seizing it.

Rejecting Beijing’s allegation that Indian troops fired shots at the Chinese, the Indian Army later said it was the PLA troops who “fired a few rounds in the air” while attempting to “close in” on an Indian forward position along the LAC.

READ | 4 Members Back India For UNSC Permanent Seat, Unspecific On China's Support: MEA

READ | India-China Standoff: Ladakh MP Meets Villagers From Chushul, Discusses Border Situation

'Chinese trouble us a lot, but Army's presence relieving'

As the faceoff along the LAC continues, Republic TV has been reporting from the hilly, barren terrain of eastern Ladakh. The eyewitness said the Chinese have always tried to occupy land as much as they can. "The Chinese trouble us a lot. Whenever we pass through our areas, they try to stop and evict us and claim our lands."

She lauded the Indian Army for standing guard at such challenging geography saying, "We feel so relieved. If not the Army, the Chinese would have barged in. The jawans have so much energy and determined to protect the area. The weather is so cold, but they still stand strong. Now we are not afraid that the Chinese will intrude."

When asked about help locals extend to the Army by supplying ration, she said, "It's not like they don't have anything to eat. We just give them stuff like dry fruits and local items to express our love and show that we stand with the Army. No matter how tense the situation becomes, we will support them."

'China lies, misleads'

Meanwhile, another local of Chushul village slammed China for misleading and lying and opined India should respond strongly.

"Our India is a peace-loving country and the Chinese take advantage of that and mislead us. But we can respond. The Chinese lie and mislead and we need to respond. We stand behind the armed forces."

READ | China Threatens Retaliation, Says Support For Taiwan's Independence 'doomed To Fail'