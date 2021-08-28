Ladakh Gets First Highest Mobile Digital Movie Theatre At An Altitude Of 11,562 Feet

A mobile digital movie theatre has been set up in Ladakh on Saturday, making it the highest altitude cinema theatre in the world. The mobile digital movie theatre is one of its kind and built at such a high altitude. People can now throng into the sheltered theatre to watch movies. The theatre inaugurated on Saturday is based at the height of 11,562 feet, making Ladakh the first place to have a theatre at such an altitude. The movie theatre is based in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh. People of Ladakh are happy to have their first digital theatre in the region.

World's first movable theatre at highest altitude

The inauguration of the movable theatre was held at Leh's NSD Grounds. Thupstan Chewang, the Ladakh Buddhist Association president, was the Chief Guest, and actor Pankaj Tripathi was the Guest of Honour. The critically acclaimed short movie, 'Sekool' based on the Changpa nomads of Ladakh, and the Bollywood movie 'Bell Bottom' were screened at the launch.

The Indian army was also facilitated during the ceremony, as in the evening show, army personnel watched Bollywood’s latest release, 'Bell Bottom'. The initiative aims to make people experience movie watching even at hills. Mepham Otsal took the responsibility to build an affordable digital theatre.

Otsal who is a theatre artist passed out from the National School of Drama while speaking to ANI said, "It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good. Being a theatre artist, it's very good for the people here as it will open a gate to the world of art and cinema."

Sushil, another organizer, said "There would be four such theatres established in Leh. The initiative was taken to bring the movie experience to the remotest areas of India and can be expanded to the rest of the country. Theatres are arranged in a way so that it can operate in -28 degree Celcius." The organizers have thought of developing similar inflatable movie theatres in different parts of the country. The concept and new technology make the development easy and cheap.



Image Credit: ANI