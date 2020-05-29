Ladakh Governor RK Mathur Meets HM Amit Shah, Discusses Domicile Rules

Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh RK Mathur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During his two meetings with Home Minister regarding COVID19 and various developmental and administrative issues related to the functionality of UT of Ladakh were taken up and discussed.

Mathur meets Shah

During his two meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur put forth requests keeping in view the aspirations of people of Ladakh.

Lt Governor requested additional senior-level officers to augment the administrative strength in Ladakh and the officers who have opted for Ladakh may be permanently allocated to the Ladakh UT. He also requested for early implementation of recommendations put by the Advisory Committee and to fast track the domicile rules for Ladakh in order to enable recruitments.

Request was also made for deployment of CISF for Leh Airport and in the NHPC Power Projects at Nimo-Basgo and Chutuk. Apart from this, he also requested to maintain the reservation for students from Ladakh in professional colleges in J&K, in view of the recent amendment in J&K rules according to which the special reservation quotas for Leh & Kargil Districts have been removed.

With a view to leverage development of Hydro and Solar Power Projects in Union Territory of Ladakh, A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, the Central PSU under Ministry of Power called on R.K. Mathur, the Lt. Governor of UT of Ladakh. The meeting was held to discuss NHPC’s proposals and way forward on the implementation of various identified Hydro and Solar Power Projects in the Leh-Ladakh region.

During the discussion, CMD, NHPC intimated the Lt. Governor about the achievement of NHPC in harnessing Hydro Power potential of Ladakh region by commissioning 45 MW Nimmo Bazgo in Leh and 44 MW Chutak Hydro Power Projects in Kargil. He also presented future plan of NHPC to develop 3 nos. Hydro Power Projects viz. Khalsi (80 MW), Kanyunche (45 MW) and Takmaching (30 MW) in Ladakh along with a solar power project of capacity 50 MW at Phyang. While explaining the techno-commercial viability of projects, CMD, NHPC proposed that taking advantage of high solar irradiance of the region, blending of Hydro Power with Solar Power may also be explored.

