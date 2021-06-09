Last Updated:

Ladakh L-G Reserves Select Government Jobs For Locals Amid Longstanding Demand In UT

In a key development, select government jobs in Ladakh will now be reserved exclusively for locals as per the employment rules made by the Lieutenant Governor.

In a key development, select government jobs in Ladakh will now be reserved exclusively for locals as per the new employment rules made by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. A notification issued on June 7 details the newly framed the Union Territory of Ladakh Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2021. This includes posts such as Statistical Officer, Head Assistant, Accountant, Junior Stenographer, Career Counselling Officer, Employment Officer, Account Assistant, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Driver Grade-II and Orderly. 

The notification read, "No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a Resident of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Provided that this rule shall not apply to persons alloted service in Union Territory of Ladakh unless provisions of Section 89(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, or such Rules as may be prescribed by the Administration". Nothing in the new rules will affect reservations and other concessions to be provided for SC/STs and other special category of individuals. 

However, the administration can revisit the strength of the cadre and nature of posts included therein after every 5 years or at other intervals as may be necessary. The appointment to these posts shall be made by direct recruitment or promotion. Every person appointed through direct recruitment and promotion shall be on probation for a period of two years and 6 months respectively. The administration may discharge a directly recruited candidate from service if it deems that he/she has not successfully completed the period of probation.

Centre's domicile law in J&K

Along with the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The latest employment rules assume significance in the wake of a longstanding demand from the locals. Incidentally, the UT administration in J&K came under fire last year for changing the domicile law, thereby paving way for more Indians across India to be eligible for employment in all gazetted and non-gazetted posts of the government. For the purpose of availing a job carrying a pay scale of not more than Rs.25,500 in J&K, the following person will be deemed as a domicile: 

  • Who has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union territory of J&K or has studied for a period of 7 years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union territory of J&K or who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union territory of J&K. 
  • The children of those Central Government officials, All India Services Officers, officials of Public Sector Undertaking and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of Central Universities and recognised Research institutes of Central Government who have served in J&K for a total period of 10 years.
  • The children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in section (1). 
  • The children of such residents of Union territory of J&K who are residing outside Union Territory of J&K in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons but their parents fulfil any of the conditions provided in section (1).

