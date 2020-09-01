Ladakh, Lakshadweep Integrated In National Portability Of 'One Nation One Ration Card'

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday apprised about the readiness of another two Union Territories of Ladakh and Lakshadweep under the "One Nation One Ration Card" plan. According to an official release, both the UTs have completed the trial and testing of national portability transactions with other States/UTs in national cluster.

"With this, a total of 26 states/UTs are now seamlessly connected with each other under the ''One Nation-One Ration Card'' plan and would benefit about 65 crore people, it said. Now, ration card holders in these states/UTs can access their quota of foodgrains at a subsidised rate from any FPS of their choice with effect from September 1," the official statement read.

Earlier 24 States/UTs had been connected under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' with effect from August 1. These 24 States/UTs are namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per PIB, about 65 crores (80%) of total NFSA population is now potentially enabled for receiving food grains anywhere in these States/UTs through national portability of ration cards. The remaining States/UTs are expected to be integrated in national portability by March 2021.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop in the country using the same ration card.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, talking to reporters last month, said already intra-state ration card portability is being used, but the transactions are not significant. About one crore transactions a month are reported now. Inter-state portability has not yet picked up due to lack of awareness and suspension of biometric machines in view of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

