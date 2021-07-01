Ladakh Leaders Arrive For Crucial Meeting At The Ministry Of Home Affairs In Delhi

In a major development, a delegation of leaders from Ladakh arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday in the national capital held by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy. The Kargil wing was also invited to the meeting. In the last meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg, there was no representation from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

This is in continuation with the meetings that the MHA is holding with the representatives from Ladakh for the last few months. It is being said that the main concerns of the leaders are of the people of the Kargil who different and they wished for a separate meeting to be held by the Central Government. They also want a Legislative Assembly along with the UT status. There are also demands for the Sixth Schedule so that the tribals can be protected.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday had revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to political leaders of Ladakh very soon. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K and Ladakh were carved out as separate Union Territories. According to Singh, Ladakh was given UT status owing to reasons such as terrorism and lack of socio-economic development and that the Union government had taken multiple measures to augment investment and infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi-led Kashmir meet

In a first meeting since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties like NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM was chaired by PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited. During a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Modi patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants. In a tweet after the meeting, PM had said that the Centre is committed to ensuring complete development of J&K.