Ladakh LG Inaugurates Choglamsar-Chuchot Bridge; Cites Opportunities For People

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor (LG) RK Mathur inaugurated the 60-meter long double lane motorable bridge on Monday over river Indus at Choglamsar. He dedicated the bridge to the public. The estimated cost of the bridge is said to be around eight crore and twenty lakh rupees financed by the Central Roads Fund.

The lieutenant governor while addressing a gathering spoke about the provision of Special Development Package by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the package is for the development of infrastructure and all other sectors in Ladakh on priority.

'UT status a great opportunity for Ladakh'

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure matching the national level where Ladakh so far has lagged behind.

He congratulated the people of Chuchot and other connecting villages on the completion of the bridge and also appreciated the efforts of LAHDC, Leh for the timely completion despite many hurdles. LG Mathur further stated that all the institutions and public need to work together to speed up the works and improve the services for the public. He said that the bridge would benefit people in easing their life and contribute to the economy.

Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was present at the occasion besides CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councilors, DC, Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Engineer PWD, SSP Leh Rajiv Pandey, Sub-Area GOC official, Councilors, BDC and Panchayat members.

Ladakh which was a part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir got its status as a separate union territory after the abrogation of article 370 and reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two union territories.

On August 6, 2020, when the union territory turned a year old, celebrations were held on the occasion of the first anniversary

With the union territory status after the reorganisation, Ladakh is getting the due representation and emphasis for the first time since independence, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said on the occasion of first anniversary.

"What Ladakh did not get in the last 71 years, it got in the last one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said while giving an account of the developments done in past one year and the development projects in the pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)

