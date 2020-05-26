Ladakh LG Meets PM Modi Amid Standoff Along LAC; Security Situation Discussed: Sources

On Tuesday, May 26, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per sources, the evolving security situation was discussed. This development comes after a series of meetings were held in the day amid the standoff with China along the LAC and the Ladakh sector. First, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated.

As per sources, Singh was briefed about India's response to the Chinese escalation along the LAC and the Ladakh sector. This was followed by the Foreign Secretary calling on PM Modi. Before the meeting with the Ladakh LG, the PM met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the CDS and the three Service chiefs.

India and China faceoff along LAC

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines. According to sources, he visited Ladakh last week to take stock of the operational situation.

The Army Chief remarked, "As far as the situation on the northern borders is concerned, as you are aware that the LAC is not very defined, there are different perceptions on where the LAC runs. Accordingly, both sides patrol up to their accepted claim line and therefore when patrols reach at the same place at the same time then such face-offs do occur."

