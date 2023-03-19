Ladakh, Mayurbhanj Among TIME Magazine's 50 Greatest Places In The World 2023

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and the Union Territory of Ladakh are two locations which have found place in TIME Magazine’s ’50 extraordinary destinations to explore as it unveiled its list of the ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’. The locations have been chosen for their endangered tigers and historic temples, as well as their adventures and cuisine, respectively, are two of the 50 locations which are featured in the TIME Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places in 2023.

"The travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without notable shifts in how and where we wander," the magazine said.

Senior Editor at TIME, Emma Barker Bonomo mentioned that the list reflects a couple of big trends in travel right now, 'sustainability and authenticity'. “Many locations on this list are finding ways to let tourists visit with a more limited environmental impact. And many have responded to travellers’ desire to have unique, local experiences by offering indigenous-led tours or curated homestays,” she said.

“Some of the destinations are enforcing more sustainable tourism practices to protect their natural beauty; the Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia is moving toward allowing only one foreign visitor per local resident. Others are thriving, growing, and changing, like the city of Medellín, Colombia, which has blossomed into a culturally vibrant metropolis in the years since Pablo Escobar’s death,” the magazine added.

About Leh, the magazine said, "Ladakh boasts of astonishing alpine landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture. This year, India also designated its first Dark Sky Reserve in Hanle Village, about 168 miles southeast of Leh, Ladakh’s capital. “While you are in Ladakh, experience Delhi’s legendary eateries Karim’s, known for its Mughlai menu of grilled meats, and Nathu’s Sweets, which both opened outlets in Leh in August 2022. Or hotfoot over to Cafe Montagne, which opened its doors in July 2022, for a meal of tempura fried prawns with sea buckthorn, fondue, or spicy fried chicken. For those heading to Turtuk Village, about a 5-hour drive from Leh, don’t miss Farmer’s House Cafe, another newly-established eatery that opened in July 2022 and try sushi, Himalayan herbs salad with local cheese, or hand-rolled pasta with walnut sauce."

Further, talking about Mayurbhanj, the magazine mentioned that it is the only place on earth to spot the exceedingly rare black tiger. “This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus,” TIME noted.

Here's the 50 greatest places in the world, according to TIME magazine: