Ladakh Mishap: Rajnath Singh Condoles Loss Of Lives; 'Will Never Forget Exemplary Service'

Expressing grief over the road tragedy that took place in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the exemplary service of the jawans to the nation will never be forgotten. He stated that 'all possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel.'

Seven Army soldiers were martyred and 19 others wounded in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and landed in the Shyok river, Army officials said.

'We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation'

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rajanth Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister added, "Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others have expressed anguish over the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to officials, the vehicle was carrying 26 soldiers from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the bus fell around 80-90 feet down the road.

According to the press statement released by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down into a deep gorge. An FIR has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Image: Republic World, PTI