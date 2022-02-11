Ladakh: Mobile App To Identify, List Heritage Sites For Preservation Launched

The Ladakh administration has launched a mobile application to identify as well as list historical and heritage sites in the Union Territory to preserve them, officials said.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Tashi Gyalson launched the 'Ladakh heritage mobile app' in Leh.

"The listing of heritage and historical sites of Ladakh is an initiative of the department of tourism and culture in coordination with the department of rural development along with the technical support of NIC Ladakh to identify and preserve the heritage sites of the UT," he said.

Technical Director, Punchok Paldan, along with his team gave a brief presentation and demonstration about the operational features of the mobile application.

He said the panchayat secretaries and Block Development Officers (BDO) play a very active role and urged them to ensure active participation.

Gyalson also appreciated the efforts of the departments concerned.