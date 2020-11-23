Ladakh MP Jamyang Thanks Modi Govt For Enabling 4G Services In Kargil; Shares Joyous Video

A video has been going viral on the internet in which a man is seen expressing his happiness as he talks to presumably his family members through video-conference in Umba Village in Kargil. A Twitter user shared the video tagging Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Reliance Jio for "giving this pleasure to the people." "Connecting themselves with the rest of the world and is saying that he is able to do the video call from his Rabsal (Room)," the user wrote.

'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'

Responding to the video, the BJP MP thanked the Narendra Modi government and Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for "giving such excitement on the face of my people of Kargil by providing 4G telecom network."

Reliance Jio on November 10 launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh Union Territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, Akshow and Abran in Zanskar, in Kargil district of the Union Territory -- connecting the isolated area with the rest of the world through high-speed 4G network, the officials said.

PTI sources in Reliance Jio said the services in Zanskar were launched after the company earlier extended its footprint in the Himalayan town of Kargil. Jio has so far covered 15 towns and villages in Leh and 22 towns and villages across Kargil. Two towns -- Pibiting and Padium -- will have Jio as the first private telecom operator, the Jio sources said. Jio will also be the first operator to be present in areas like Gyaling, Umba, Abran, Akshow, Rangdum, Sangra, Kachan and Parkachik, they added.

They said with this launch, Jio now earns the distinction of being the only operator offering both voice and 4G data services in 10 towns/areas of Kargil district. The majority of Jio's base stations will be powered by solar energy which reduces the dependence on conventional fuels and makes optimum use of renewable natural resources, they added.

