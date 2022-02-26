Ladakh records 24 new COVID-19 cases

Leh, Feb 26 (PTI) Ladakh on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 27,971, while 42 recoveries brought down the count of active cases to 230, officials said.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 228 — 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

All new cases were detected in Leh, the officials said, adding that there are only five active cases in Kargil district.

The total number of recoveries stands at 27,513. PTI TAS NB IJT

