Ladakh records 43 New COVID-19 Cases; 71 Recoveries

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 22,413 on Saturday as 43 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said. Seventy one patients recovered from the disease bringing down the active cases in the union territory to 241, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported in Leh and seven in Kargil district, they said. No fresh death was reported in the union territory. According to the officials, the death toll stands at 221 -- 163 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has come down to 241 – 204 in Leh and 37 in Kargil – from 269, a day earlier, the officials said.

Sixty-four patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and seven in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,951, they said. The officials said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.7 per cent.

