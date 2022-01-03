Ladakh Records Death Due To Covid-19, 17 Fresh Cases Reported

One person died of the coronavirus in Ladakh increasing the toll to 220, while 17 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 21,224, officials said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 196, which includes 152 cases in Leh district and 44 cases in Kargil district, they said.

While 162 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil. One death has been reported from Leh, the officials said.

Twenty-three patients were cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 20,808, they said.

