Ladakh Records Eight Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the tally to 20,979, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory reached 81, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh has registered 208 coronavirus-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. No new Covid-linked fatality has been reported in Ladakh, the officials said.

Three coronavirus patients in Leh were discharged from hospital, bringing the recovery count to 20,690, they said.

All of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Leh, while 475 samples in Ladakh tested negative for the disease, the officials said.

Leh accounts for 76 of the total active novel coronavirus in Ladakh, while the remaining five such cases are in Kargil district, they said.

