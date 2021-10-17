Ladakh records five new COVID-19 cases

Leh, Oct 17 (PTI) Five fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 20,876 and active cases to 46, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 2,560 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and five of them were found positive in Leh.

One coronavirus infected patient was discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,621, they said, adding after the fresh recovery, the number of active cases stands at 46 with 45 in Leh and one in Kargil.

The officials said no death was reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Saturday. PTI TAS DV DV

