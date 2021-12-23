Ladakh Reports 10 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Recoveries

Ladakh reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its coronavirus infection tally to 22,012, while the count of active cases in the union territory reached 196, officials said.

Ladakh has recorded 218 Covid-related deaths so far -- 160 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Sixteen more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,598, the officials said.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 196, 151 in Leh and 45 in Kargil.

