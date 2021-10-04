Ladakh Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 20,822, officials said on Monday.

They said 22 patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those recuperated 20,653.

As of now, there are 52 active cases in the union territory -- 47 in Leh district and five in Kargil district, the officials said.

The 10 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours were all from Leh, the officials said.

The UT did not report any fresh death, they added.

Ladakh has so far registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

