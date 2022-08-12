Ladakh reported 11 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally of the union territory to 29,038 on Friday, officials said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, they said.

The number of active cases has increased to 102 in Ladakh with 96 from Leh and 6 from Kargil.

Total 199 samples were tested in Ladakh and 162 in Leh. In the last 24 hours, 21 patients were cured of the disease and discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,709, the officials added. PTI AB RDT

