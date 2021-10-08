Ladakh Reports 12 New Covid Cases

Ladakh recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 20,843 while the active cases in the union territory was 57 Friday, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients of coronavirus virus were cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the number of recoveries to 20,668, officials said.

All the 12 fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said. No death was reported due to Covid in Ladakh Thursday.

