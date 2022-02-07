Ladakh Reports 121 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh reported 121 more corona cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 26,942, while the active cases have gone down to 987, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, they said. No death was reported from the UT on Sunday, they said.

As many as 153 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh on Sunday. Of these, 102 were discharged in Leh and 57 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 25,729, they said.

Of the total of 121 fresh cases from the Union Territory, 96 such cases were reported from Leh district and 25 from Kargil district, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 987 including 580 cases in Leh and 407 cases in Kargil district.

