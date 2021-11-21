Ladakh reports 13 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Nov 21 (PTI) Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall tally to 21,311, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 224 active cases in the Union Territory, Leh has 213 and Kargil 11, the officials said.

Ladakh has so far registered 212 Covid-related deaths with 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The officials said 1,559 persons were tested for COVID-19 in twin districts on Saturday and 13 of them returned positive for the infection. They included 10 in Leh and three in Kargil.

They said 13 coronavirus-infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,875. PTI TAS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)