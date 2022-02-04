Ladakh reports 160 fresh Covid cases

Leh, Feb 4 (PTI) Ladakh reported 160 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 26,560, while the active cases rose to 1,174, officials said on Friday.

The union territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from union territory on Thursday, they said.

As many as 153 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 88 were discharged in Leh and 65 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 25,188 they said.

Of the 160 fresh cases, 95 were reported from Leh district and 65 from Kargil district, they said. A total of 1,081 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 1,147 including 705 cases in Leh and 442 cases in Kargil district. PTI AB DV DV

