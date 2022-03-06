Ladakh Reports 17 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Leh, Mar 6 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,112 on Sunday as 17 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

All the fresh cases were detected in Leh. With this, the number of active cases in the district has increased to 121, the officials said.

There are only two active cases in Kargil, they said.

As many as 19 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh after they recovered from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries in Ladakh has increased to 27,761, the officials said. PTI TAS DIV DIV

