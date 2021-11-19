Ladakh Reports 18 New Covid Cases

Ladakh recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 21,270, officials said on Friday.

There are now 211 active cases -- 202 in Leh district and nine in Kargil district -- in the union territory, they said.

No death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths -- 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

All 18 fresh cases were reported from Leh, the officials said.

Twelve more patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospital in Leh since Thursday. The total number of cured patients has reached 20,846, they said.

