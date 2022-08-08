Ladakh Reports 21 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Ladakh reported 21 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the union territory's overall infection tally to 29,004, officials said on Monday.

As per officials, so far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 113 in Ladakh -- 103 from Leh and 10 from Kargil.

While a total of 285 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 217 sample reports in Leh and 47 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative.

Of the total 18 people discharged from hospital in Ladakh, 15 were discharged from Leh and 3 from Kargil.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the union territory now stands at 28,663, the officials added. PTI AB

