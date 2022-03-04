Ladakh reports 23 fresh Covid cases

Leh, Mar 4 (PTI) Ladakh reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 28,084 while the active cases in the union territory has gone down to 137, officials said on Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Ladakh has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. There was no death reported from union territory on Thursday, they said.

As many as 24 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh. With these, the total number of cured patients is 27,719, they said. Of the total of 23 fresh cases from union territory, 22 such cases were reported from Leh district and one from Kargil, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 137 including 135 from Leh and two from Kargil. PTI AB RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)