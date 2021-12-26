Ladakh reports 24 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Dec 26 (PTI) Ladakh's coronavirus caseload increased to 22,083 on Sunday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, officials said.

While 16 of the new cases were detected in Leh district, eight were recorded in Kargil district, they said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 218 -- 160 from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

Sixteen more patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,647, the officials said.

They said the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 218 -- 153 in Leh and 65 in Kargil.

The Kargil district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including coaching centres, till further orders.

"They may be allowed to operate once the Covid situation in the district improves," District Magistrate (DM) Santosh Sukhadeve said in an order on Saturday.

The order said all social/religious/political/cultural/sports gatherings and other congregations, both in open and closed spaces, shall be allowed with only up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity or 30 per cent, whichever is less.

Wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory, the DM said and warned of stern action against those found violating the order. PTI TAS DIV DIV

