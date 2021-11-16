Ladakh Reports 29 Fresh Covid Cases

Ladakh recorded 29 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 21,205 on Tuesday, while the active cases in the Union Territory have gone up to 200, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 211 Covid-related deaths -- 153 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Two more patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,794, the officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

A total of 316 samples tested negative for Covid in Ladakh.

No new fatality due to coronavirus was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in Ladakh have gone up to 200, including 196 in Leh and four in Kargil district.

