Ladakh reports 3 fresh Covid cases in a day

Leh, Mar 22 (PTI) Ladakh reported three fresh Covid cases that pushed the caseload in the Union Territory to 28,208 while active cases declined to 36, officials said on Tuesday.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths of which 168 were from Leh and 60 from Kargil, they said.

No death was reported in the Union Territory on Monday.

Of the total Covid cases reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh, 27,944 patients recuperated, officials said.

All the three fresh Covid cases were reported from Leh district, they said, adding 224 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

Of the 36 active Covid cases in Ladakh, 34 were from Leh and two from Kargil. PTI AB NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)