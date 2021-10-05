Ladakh Reports 3 New Covid Cases, 5 Discharged

Ladakh on Tuesday reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,825 while the active cases in the Union Territory came down to 50, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Five patients of coronavirus infection were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,658, they said.

Of the three new cases, all were reported in Leh, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Monday.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 50 including 45 in Leh and five in Kargil district.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)