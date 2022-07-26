Ladakh Reports 31 New Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported 31 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising its tally to 28,800, officials said on Tuesday.

All the cases were reported in Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, the officials said.

They said the number of active cases has been gone up to 152 in Ladakh -- 145 in Leh and seven in Kargil.

The officials said while 527 samples were tested in Ladakh, 311 samples in Leh and 185 in Kargil were found to be negative.

Thirteen people were discharged from hospitals in Leh, they said, adding the total number of recoveries stood at 28,420. PTI AB NB AB NB CJ CJ

