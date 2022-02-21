Ladakh reports 34 fresh Covid cases

Leh, Feb 21 (PTI) Ladakh reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 27,835 while the active cases gone down to 341, officials said on Monday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. There was no death reported from Ladakh on Sunday, they said.

As many as 91 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 67 were discharged in Leh and 24 in Kargil, they said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 27,266, they said.

Of the total of 34 fresh cases from Union territory, 31 such cases were reported from Leh district and 3 from Kargil district, they said. PTI AB RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)