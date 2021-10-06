Ladakh Reports 5 New Covid Cases, No Death

Ladakh has recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 20,830 in the union territory, officials said Wednesday.

The new cases were reported on Tuesday from Leh.

With three recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory (UT) reached 52 -- 49 in Leh and three in Kargil, they said.

The overall recoveries in the union territory went up to 20,661, they said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

A total of 896 sample reports -- 434 in Leh and 457 in Kargil -- collected on Tuesday -- were tested negative, officials said.

No death was reported on Tuesday due to COVID-19 in Ladakh.

