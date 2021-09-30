Ladakh Reports 7 New Covid Cases, 28 Recoveries

Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries on Thursday, bringing down the count of active cases of the disease in the union territory to 73, officials said.

Six cases were reported in Leh, and one from Kargil, they said, adding that the infection tally now stands at 20,795.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The number of recoveries has reached 20,515, the officials said.

At present, Leh has 69 and Kargil four active COVID-19 cases.

