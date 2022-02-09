Ladakh reports 70 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, Feb 9 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh declined to 773 with 179 coronavirus patients being cured, while 70 fresh cases were recorded, taking the overall caseload to 27,062, officials said on Wednesday.

The union territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths so far with 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil, they said.

There was no death reported from the Union Territory on Tuesday, they said.

Of the 70 fresh cases, 39 were reported from Leh district and 31 from Kargil district, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 773 including 511 cases in Leh and 262 cases in Kargil district. PTI A DV DV

