Ladakh Reports 89 New Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported 89 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 22,561, while active cases in the union territory has gone up to 340, officials said on Sunday.

The Union Territory has recorded 221 Covid-related deaths -- 163 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

No death was reported in Ladakh on Sunday, the officials said.

Thirty patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 22,000, they said.

There are 349 actives cases in Ladakh -- 316 in Leh and 24 in Kargil.

