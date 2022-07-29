Ladakh Reports 9 COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh on Friday reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 28,852, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 142.

Of the total 743 samples tested for the infection in Ladakh, 681 in Leh and 53 in Kargil were found to be negative, they said.

Fifteen people were discharged from the hospital in Leh and two from Kargil after being cured in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,472, officials said. PTI AB NB RDT

