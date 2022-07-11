Ladakh Reports 9 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh has reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall infection tally of the union territory to 28,570, officials said.

All fresh cases were reported in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said that there are total 57 active cases in Ladakh, all of which are in Leh.

A total of 129 samples were tested in Ladakh, of which 120 cases, comprising 96 in Leh and 24 in Kargil, came out negative, they said.

Total 48 people were discharged in the last 24 hrs after being cured.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the union territory has gone to 28,285, the officials said.

As many as 2,308 passengers were screened at the Leh airport while 1,486 people were screened at Khaltse, and 230 at Upshi check post on highway, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)