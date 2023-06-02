Ladakh Scouts celebrates its diamond jubilee with a series of events in Leh

The Ladakh Scouts on Thursday celebrated its diamond jubilee with a series of events in Leh.

The regiment commemorated this occasion with a series of grand events and paid heartfelt tributes to its heroes," a Leh-based defence spokesman said, adding the diamond jubilee was celebrated over two days, highlighting its rich heritage, glorious traditions and remarkable achievements.

The eternal flames were brought together to Leh from Siachen, Kargil and Rezang La war memorials to mark the jubilee celebrations.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who is also the Colonel of the Ladakh Scouts, attended the jubilee celebrations and addressed the troops.

"Ladakh is a land of warriors that has produced legends like Col Chhewang Rinchen. He was awarded the MVC, the second highest gallantry award of the country, at the young age of 17 when he had not even donned his uniform," the spokesperson said.

"When Pakistan attempted to annex Gilgit in 1948 and threatened Ladakh, the locals from Nubra, Shyok and Indus Valley came forward to protect their motherland. They formed the gallant force 'Nubra guards' that faced insurmountable odds and held back the adversary at bay for 53 days," he said.

The Nubra guards were reorganised into the 7th J&K Militia. On May 2, 1959, the 14th J&K Militia was raised in Srinagar.

"Both Militia Battalions bravely faced the Chinese in 1962. Post-war, both battalions were amalgamated on June 1, 1963, and Scouts was born," the spokesperson said.