Ladakh Shuts Over Statehood Demand

People in Ladakh on Monday observed a shutdown over their demand for granting statehood to the union territory.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

"All commercial and business activities have come to a standstill in Leh due to the bandh call," a spokesman of the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which had given the call for shutdown, said.

He said the shutdown was observed to press for the demand of granting statehood to Ladakh and constitutional safeguards it had enjoyed under Article 370.

