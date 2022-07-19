Ladakh: Tap Water Reaches Demchok Village At 13,800 Feet Under Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission

In a key development on July 19, the Demchok village which is located in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has now been provided with tap water.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the government, tap water has now reached the Demchok village which sits at an altitude of 13,800 feet in the Leh district.

The water that reaches the taps, to cover all 38 houses in the village, has been made available from Leh city which is at a distance of 325 kilometres.

The administration has installed 08 solar submersible pumps, especially to make sure that the pipes reaching the village are insulated, so that the water doesn't freeze during winter, considering the extremely cold temperatures that the village witnesses.

A local of the Demchok village, while expressing his gratitude said, "Earlier we had to bring water from far off stream, Army tankers would be of great help, occasionally, in winters. But today the water connection at every doorstep under Jal Jeevan Mission is like dream come true for us. I want to thank Government and all officials for this step."

The Jal Jeevan Mission

The Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme also plans to implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation and rain water harvesting, in all rural parts of India.

As per the website of the Jal Jeevan Mission, 9,82,93,212 rural household tap connections have been established by the government, as of July 18, 2022.

