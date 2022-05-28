Ladakh Tragedy: 2 Army Jawans Critical, Admitted To ICU; 17 Jawans In Stable Condition

In a recent update pertaining to the Ladakh bus accident in which 7 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, seventeen out of the nineteen injured army personnel are recovering from injuries, however, the condition of the other two is still critical and they are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Chandimandir. According to the Army sources, senior as well as specialised medical officers from the units are being called in to provide specialised treatment to the two critically injured jawans. Notably, the 19 Indian Army soldiers were airlifted from Ladakh to Army's Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir after a bus carrying 26 army personnel rolled down into a deep gorge on Friday, killing 7 jawans.

The seven soldiers who lost their lives in this tragic accident have been identified as - Subedar Shinde Vijay Rao Sarjerao, Nb Sub Gurudyal Sahu, L/Hav MD Saijal T, Naiks Sandeep Pal, Jadav Prashant Shivaji, and Ramanuj Kumar, Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia. The accident reportedly took place in the morning around 9 AM at 25 km from Thoise in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. After slipping off the road, the vehicle fell into a depth of 80-90 feet, further resulting in maximum damage.

PM Modi & President Kovind extend condolences over Ladakh Army accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to react to the accident. Taking to Twitter, he expressed deep anguish and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Further praying over the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, he assured that every possible assistance is being given to the affected.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected", PM Modi tweeted.

Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter and expressed grief over the accident. "Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured", he tweeted.

In addition to that, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and many more notable names of Indian politics also condoled the demise of the army soldiers.

Ladakh bus accident

A group of 26 soldiers were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh approximately around 80-90 feet down the road, in which 7 Indian Army Jawans lost their lives in a vehicle accident and 19 others in the same vehicle were seriously injured. In connection with this, an FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, informed Army sources.