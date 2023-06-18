Ladakhi Innovator Sonam Wangchuk Starts A '7-day Climatic Fast'

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent engineer whose life inspired a character in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, on Sunday began a seven-day hunger strike here in support of his campaign for the protection of the fragile environment of Ladakh.

Wangchuk's climatic fast' -- the second time in the past six months -- comes a day ahead of talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs and a six-member joint delegation of Leh-based Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) who are seeking full statehood, constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule, separate Lok Sabha seats for the two districts and recruitment and job reservation for the youth of Ladakh.

We have dedicated the first day of the climatic fast for the success of the talks between the central government and our leaders, Wangchuk, who was joined by a large number of locals at NDS Stadium, told reporters.

He said thousands more across Ladakh are observing fast and holding prayers.

Ladakh is a sensitive and crucial region with regard to both the environment as well as the presence of China and Pakistan across its borders. We want a solution to our issues peacefully without any disturbance or agitation, he said.

Wangchuk welcomed the initiation of talks between the Centre and the leaders of Ladakh and We are hopeful of a positive outcome which will be beneficial for our coming generations.

The education reformist said Ladakh witnessed large-scale development after getting the union Territory status in 2019 but lost the safeguards for its environment, land, culture and democratic rights".

Wangchuk said the other motive behind his fast is to attract the attention of people around the globe, especially those living in the cities to make necessary changes in their lifestyles for saving the environment.

My appeal to the people is to live simply in the big cities so that we in the mountains may simply survive. My fast is like an alarm bell to the world as we have to make necessary changes to reverse global warming which is impacting our mountains and glaciers, threatening the lives of the people and the animals, he said.

Wangchuk said his fast is in support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Mission Life' initiative aimed at mobilising at least one billion Indians and other global citizens to take individual and collective action for protecting and preserving the environment in the period 2022 to 2027.

We introduced the website 'ilivesimply.org' four years ago. I appeal to people to visit the website and take a pledge for changing their lifestyle. I want at least seven lakhs pledges and the day it happens, I will end my fast, he said.

However, Wangchuk, who had earlier staged a five-day hunger strike in January, said he will continue the fast for seven days if the target number of seven lakh pledges is not achieved by then. It will be followed by more such climatic fasts for mobilising people in its support.