Sharing visuals of the site, Ladakh's Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers entered Indian territory and did not 'let herds graze'. According to a tweet shared by Nyoma BDC, the visuals were shared by Nyoma BDC (Block Development Council). Moreover, the incident took place on January 28 when no action was taken by the security forces but the area's herdman crossed the border to get his cattle back however the Army caught him from the Indian territory and sent him to the police station.

Speaking to Republic, Defence expert Col. Rohit Dev (Retd) said that these are provocative steps taken by the Chinese PLA:

On 28th Jan PLA Army came into our territory and did not let our herds graze in our territory. You can see the visual.

BDC shared a video. https://t.co/Gy6cVGKQTz — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) February 11, 2022

Arunachal teen's father levels serious allegations against China's PLA

Arunachal teen Miram Taron who was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese custody and kept in custody was physically tortured, claimed the teen's father. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the kin of the young boy said that he was kicked and given shock treatments and is still in pain. 17-year-old Taron reunited with his family on Monday, January 31st after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Later, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Thursday, February 10, had also appealed to the government in Parliament, the release of a person from the state who was abducted by the Chinese Army in 2015. The BJP MP told the government that Tapor Pulom was picked up by the Chinese Army in 2015, and since then there is no trace of him.

The BJP leader had informed the Parliament that in September 2015, the Chinese army took Tapor Pulom when he and his friend had gone hunting. He mentioned that the Arunachal family pleaded with the Army and the Government of India to get their son back to the country.