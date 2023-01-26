Lady Commander Of IAF Republic Day Contingent Speaks To Republic; 'Always Saw Myself Here'

After having led the Indian Air Force marching contingent at the Republic Day parade, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy exuded pride on Thursday, January 26. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sqn Ldr Sindhu recollected the time she was offered the opportunity to be the commander of the 144-member IAF contingent and highlighted how she instantly said 'yes'.

Talking about the 'tough training', Sqn Ldr Sindhu, who was also the only lady in the contingent, said, "I consider myself fit but the training that we underwent for the last two months had been really grueling."

As per reports, the contingent arrived in Delhi in the month of December, and in the months leading up to Republic Day, the marchers woke up to report for the practice at 4:30 in the cold, chilly winter mornings.

"Irrespective of that, irrespective of all the hardships that we faced I am happy to have got this opportunity to represent the Indian Air Force and to lead the marching contingent this time at the Kartavya Path," Sqn Ldr Sindhu further said during the exclusive conversation.

'Been a wonderful experience so far...'

Talking to Republic, Sqn Ldr Sindhu narrated what led to her being a pilot in the IAF, saying, "As a child, I used to attend Aero India shows back in Bangalore which used to happen every year."

"I used to see aircraft flying, especially the Sarang and the Surya Kiran. And I drew inspiration from there, that I have to fly one day and I have to fly for the Indian Air Force," Sqn Ldr Sindhu added. A helicopter pilot, she has served in the IAF for nine years now, during which she has been posted to air force stations in northeast, north, and southern India.

Reminiscing the time she joined the IAF, Sqn Ldr Sindhu said, "I knew I would back this opportunity one day or the other, where I would lead the contingent and today, being her and standing in front of the contingent, leading them, representing the Air Force has been a moment of real honor and I am really proud to be where I am. It has been a wonderful experience so far."